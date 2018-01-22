Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble 'at a good place' as he heads into pivotal offseason

The numbers suggest Xaiver Grimble regressed in 2017, his third year with the Steelers.

If the athletic tight end harbors any frustration over this, he was quite adept at hiding it with his comfortable assessment of where his career stands.

“I think I'm at a good place,” Grimble said last week. “I am getting some good playing time, gaining some experience. I think for me just more playing experience really and then more playmaking opportunities, so I can really develop my playmaking ability. The more I am able to get into games in real time and get put in those situations, I will develop into an even better playmaker than I am now.”

Cut four times over his first 18 months in the NFL after going undrafted out of Southern Cal, Grimble has found a professional home in Pittsburgh. Signed to the practice squad prior to the opening of the 2015 regular season, Grimble emerged from a year of a practice-squad apprenticeship to hold a 53-man roster spot each of the past two seasons.

A 6-foot-4, 257-pound specimen with the pedigree of being a high school all-American, five-star college recruit (the No. 1 tight end nationally in the Class of 2010) and an early-draft enrollee in 2014, Grimble has always had potential.

That hasn't translated into production at either the college or pro levels. Grimble had career-highs of 29 catches and 316 receiving yards as a sophomore at USC, although he did have 11 touchdowns in 35 career games there.

For the Steelers, Grimble has 16 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games. His usage and production slipped from 2016.

• 2016: 197 offensive snaps, 64 special-teams snaps, 21 targeted passes, 11 receptions, 118 yards, two touchdowns.

• 2017: 171 offensive snaps, 42 special-teams snaps, nine targeted passes, five receptions, 32 yards, one touchdown.

Graded “average” by Pro Football Focus, Grimble played 37 percent his snaps running routes and 63 percent blocking. He was asked to block more and go out for fewer passes than Steelers tight ends Jesse James and Vance McDonald.

With James entering the final year of his contract and McDonald due a raise with guaranteed salary April 1, the Steelers are expected to look to add a tight end via the draft or free agency. Grimble is under team contractual control through 2019.

Of his offseason plans, Grimble said he would take a week or so to watch film of himself, reflect on the season and undergo a big-picture evaluation of his game.

“There's always personal things to improve on. I want to be faster. I want to be bigger, a little bit stronger,” Grimble said, “so I will never stop trying to get that. But technically, you can never have too much technique. I feel like I can work more on my blocking technique … So that's probably something I am working on this offseason: getting open more and running routes and catching balls.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.