Steelers WR Antonio Brown nominated for clutch-performer award

Antonio Brown is up for another individual honor.

Brown is one of five finalists for the Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Year award, which will be announced Feb. 3 during NFL Honors, a two-hour awards show that will air on NBC.

The Steelers team MVP, Brown also was named first-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl.

Brown's nomination for the clutch performer award was based on his performance in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers when he had 10 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Brown's memorable toe-drag catch along the sideline in the final moments helped set up Chris Boswell's game-winning field goal.

One performance was picked for each week during the NFL season in a voting by fans and continued into the postseason. The list was narrowed to five finalists.

Other players in the final five:

• Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles. In Week 7, he threw four touchdown passes.

• Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints. In Week 10, he had 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

• Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints. In Week 11, he threw for 385 yards and two touchdowns in overtime win over Washington Redskins.

• Stephon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings. In divisional playoffs, he completed the Minnesota Miracle with a 61-yard touchdown catch on the final play of the game to beat the Saints.

Fan voting continues through Feb. 1 at nfl.com/castrol-edge.