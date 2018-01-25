Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers Pro Bowl selections prepare in sunny Florida weather

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
AFC wide receiver Antonio Brown, of the Pittsburgh Steelers, plays around during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
AFC wide receiver Antonio Brown (84), of the Pittsburgh Steelers, greets cornerback Casey Hayward, of the San Diego Chargers, during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
AFC wide receiver Antonio Brown, of the Pittsburgh Steelers, catches a pass during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
AFC wide receiver Antonio Brown, of the Pittsburgh Steelers, interacts with fans after Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
AFC quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, of the Pittsburgh Steelers, throws a pass during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
The Steelers representatives look like they're having a good time in sunny Florida weather preparing for this weekend's Pro Bowl, according to videos and photos posted on the team's Instagram account.

Ten players were selected for Sunday's game in Orlando and the Steelers coaching staff will be on the sidelines for the AFC team. The Steelers donned red and gold T-shirts on Wednesday for practices.

Selected to play for the AFC were: kicker Chris Boswell, wide receiver Antonio Brown, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey, running back Le'Veon Bell, fullback Roosevelt Nix and defensive end Cameron Heyward.

Also selected to the team was linebacker Ryan Shazier, who has a spinal cord injury. Brown, Villanueva, DeCastro, Pouncey, Bell and Boswell were all listed as starters.

Bell was wearing a chest camera and took viewers on a ride for a couple of short practice runs while Brown signed autographs.

The NFC will be coached by New Orleans Saints staff. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. A full roster is available here . Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

