Steelers

Steelers' Smith-Schuster, Watt make Brandt's all-rookie team

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles eludes the Steelers' T.J. Watt during the second quarter of their AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster scores past the Browns' Kai Nacua during the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 7 hours ago

JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.J. Watt continue to be recognized for their strong rookie seasons.

NFL.com's Gil Brandt, a former vice president of player personnel of the Dallas Cowboys, selected the Steelers duo to his all-rookie team, which he unveiled Thursday.

Safety Sean Davis made Brandt's all-rookie team in 2016.

Smith-Schuster and Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams were the wide receivers named to Brandt's list.

Here is what Brandt wrote about Smith-Schuster, the Steelers' second-round pick out of USC who edged Watt for the team's top rookie award:

“Smith-Schuster was targeted 79 times and caught 58 passes for 917 yards -- 15.8 yards per catch -- and seven scores. He also posted six catches of 40-plus yards, more than anyone but Tyreek Hill, Brandin Cooks and Antonio Brown, and a healthy yard-after-the-catch average of 6.8, per Pro Football Focus. Smith-Schuster proved himself to be an important part of the Steelers' offense, and his ceiling is as an All-Pro.”

Brandt also offered a glowing report on Watt, the Steelers' first-round pick and No. 30 overall selection:

“Watt surprised me every step of the way. I didn't think he'd be a first-rounder, and I didn't expect him to make such a significant impact immediately. But he played quite well in 2017, finishing with 7.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, a pick and a forced fumble. He'll be a regular fixture in the Pro Bowl in the years to come.”

Watt joined Jarrad Davis of the Detroit Lions and Rueben Foster of the San Francisco 49ers on Brandt's team.

Here are the other players to make Brandt's all-rookie team:

Quarterback: Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Running back: Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Tight end: Evan Engram, New York Giants

Tackle: Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars; Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

Guard: Dan Feeney, Los Angeles Chargers; Ethan Pocic, Seattle Seahawks

Center: Pat Elflein, Minnesota Vikings

Defensive line: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Carl Lawson, Cincinnati Bengals; Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles; Dalvin Tomlinson, New York Giants

Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills

Safety: Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints

Punter: Rigoberto Sanchez, Indianapolis Colts

Kicker: Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

Kick returner: Ryan Switzer, Dallas Cowboys

Punt returner: Jamal Agnew, Detroit Lions

Special teams player: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

