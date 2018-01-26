NFL offseason calendar shows key dates for Steelers' 2018 prep

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Instead of practicing amid preparations for the Super Bowl, the Steelers are already well into their 2018 offseason and planning for the next season.

The NFL's “hot stove” won't formally heat up for about another month, though. But over the 10-week span covered below, the Steelers will add roughly two dozen new players to their roster (and say goodbye to some others), providing a general outline for the team that will take the field to open its 86th regular season on Sept. 9 or 10. Here are the key offseason dates on the league's calendar:

Feb. 20 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

Feb. 27-March 5 – NFL combine, Indianapolis.

March 6 — Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 12-14 — During the period from noon March 12 until 4 p.m. March 14, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who are due to become unrestricted free agents (a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4 p.m. March 14). During the two-day negotiating period, no direct contact is permitted between a prospective unrestricted free agent and any employee or representative of a club, other than the player's current club.

March 14 — The 2018 League Year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m.

March 25-28 – Owner's meetings, Orlando, Fla.

April 16 — Offseason workout programs begin. (Phase I: Two weeks of Strength, conditioning and rehabilitation only; Phase II: Three weeks of on-field workouts/instructions but no full-team drills; Phase III: Four weeks of organized team activities (resemble in-season no-contact practices).

April 20 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 25 — Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.

April 26-28 — NFL Draft, Arlington, Texas.

