Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

NFL offseason calendar shows key dates for Steelers' 2018 prep

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to the media during his last news conference of the season Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to the media during his last news conference of the season Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 9 hours ago

Instead of practicing amid preparations for the Super Bowl, the Steelers are already well into their 2018 offseason and planning for the next season.

The NFL's “hot stove” won't formally heat up for about another month, though. But over the 10-week span covered below, the Steelers will add roughly two dozen new players to their roster (and say goodbye to some others), providing a general outline for the team that will take the field to open its 86th regular season on Sept. 9 or 10. Here are the key offseason dates on the league's calendar:

Feb. 20 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

Feb. 27-March 5 – NFL combine, Indianapolis.

March 6 — Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 12-14 — During the period from noon March 12 until 4 p.m. March 14, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who are due to become unrestricted free agents (a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4 p.m. March 14). During the two-day negotiating period, no direct contact is permitted between a prospective unrestricted free agent and any employee or representative of a club, other than the player's current club.

March 14 — The 2018 League Year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m.

March 25-28 – Owner's meetings, Orlando, Fla.

April 16 — Offseason workout programs begin. (Phase I: Two weeks of Strength, conditioning and rehabilitation only; Phase II: Three weeks of on-field workouts/instructions but no full-team drills; Phase III: Four weeks of organized team activities (resemble in-season no-contact practices).

April 20 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 25 — Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.

April 26-28 — NFL Draft, Arlington, Texas.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.