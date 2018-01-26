A look at what the Steelers face in free agency

The offseason for the NFL at large hasn't begun yet, but it has for the Steelers. A big part of planning for the 2018 season is dealing with free agency. And before the Steelers can sign any outside free agents (they can't negotiate with agents of other teams' unrestricted free agents until March 12), they can begin to sort out which of the prospective free agents on their current roster they want to bring back. And at what price.

There are three types of veteran free agents in the NFL: unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights. Unrestricted free agents are players with four or more accrued seasons whose contracts have expired. They free to sign with any team (assuming no "franchise" or "transition" tag are applied to them by their current team) without any compensation due his former team.

Restricted free agents are players who have three accrued seasons (an accrued season is defined by six regular-season weeks on the active roster, injured reserve list of physically unable to perform list) and whose contracts expired. They are eligible for qualifying offers from their current club, and if that offer is tendered the current club is entitled to match any free-agent offer sheet that player gets and also is eligible for compensation from the new team.

Exclusive rights free agents are players with fewer than three accrued seasons whose contracts have expired. They have no leverage and cannot field contract offers from other teams (unless their existing team does not make a contract offer before a league deadline). In only rare and extraordinary cases are these players' contracts not effectually automatically renewed by their current team for minimum or near-minimum salary.

Here are the Steelers' free agents, split up by type and listed with the average annual salary under their expiring contract.

Unrestricted

RB Le'Veon Bell: $12.1 million

LB Arthur Moats: $2.5 million

OL Chris Hubbard: $1.8 million

WR Justin Hunter: $855,000

LB Sean Spence: $755,000

RB Fitzgerald Toussaint: $690,000

Restricted

K Chris Boswell: $615,000

LB Anthony Chickillo: $615,000

FB Roosevelt Nix: $615,000

WR Eli Rogers: $526,667

P Jordan Berry: $525,000

Exclusive Rights

OL B.J. Finney: $540,000

OL Matt Feiler: $465,000

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.