Le'Veon Bell (playfully) lobbies to play defense at the Pro Bowl

Le'Veon Bell is heading into a second offseason of contract talks with the Steelers. The running back made $12.1 million this past season playing under the terms of the franchise tag – and he generally lived up to that compensation, earning All Pro honors and being selected to the Pro Bowl as the starting running back.

In his public comments about his perceived value in free agency, Bell has in the past said he feels he should be paid not only as a No. 1 running back but also additionally as a No. 2 wide receiver (he points to his second-on-the-team 85 receptions as proof).

But is Bell now campaigning for a chance to change to an entirely new position? On defense?

According to a post to the Twitter account devoted to ESPN's NFL coverage, yes. Playfully, at least.

Apparently wearing a mic during practices in Orlando this week for the purposes of promoting ESPN's broadcast of the Sunday game, Bell was caught chatting up Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler.

"Hey 'Buts', if you need like an extra safety – like an in-the-box safety," Bell says in the video, pleading his case. "Listen to me, I understand they're Pro Bowlers and first-team All Pros and things like that (at safety on the AFC roster). But you've got to understand…you ain't never seen me play (safety).'

Butler – who like the rest of the Steelers coaches are in charge of the AFC team this week in Orlando – doesn't seem interested in making Bell a safety. He suggests linebacker.

"That's not position," the 225-pound Bell said. "I play in-the-box safety, man-to-man, that's what I do: man-to-man on a tight end."

At one point many years ago, that's true. In addition to being an all-conference running back at Groveport Madison High School in Columbus, Ohio, Bell played safety. In fact, when the local college (Ohio State) recruited him (not too seriously; he was only a two-star prospect), they were looking at him as a safety.

Check out Bell's exchange with Butler:

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.