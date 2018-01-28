Patriots' James Harrison wants to keep playing: 'I maybe want to play a year at 40, maybe 41'

James Harrison is preparing to play in his fourth Super Bowl next week. The 39-year-old told ESPN that he doesn't want that to be his last game.

“I maybe want to play a year at 40, maybe 41,” Harrison said .

Harrison, the Steelers' all-time sacks leader who turns 40 in May, was released by the Steelers two days before Christmas last month. He was scooped up by New England three days later and has started in the playoffs for the Patriots at outside linebacker after playing sparingly for the Steelers all season.

Harrison, who won two Super Bowl rings with the Steelers, added to ESPN: “I don't see this being where I want to stop at right now.

“But at some point in time, I'm going to have to stop [playing],” he said, explaining why it's probably two years maximum.

Harrison said what will drive him to retire is that he promised his son he could not play organized tackle football until he himself retired.

After playing the 2013 season for the Cincinnati Bengals, Harrison announced his retirement in September 2014. It lasted only a few weeks, though, because the Steelers brought him back after injuries struck them at outside linebacker. He has 23 sacks (including playoffs) in the 57 games since, including two in three games for New England.

