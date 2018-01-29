Steelers sign Ken Griffey Jr.'s son to reserve/future contract

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. were all-star caliber major-league athletes. The Steelers added a third-generation Griffey to their offseason roster.

Receiver Trey Griffey was one of three players the Steelers signed to reserve/future contracts Monday, joining receiver Tevin Jones and running back James Summers.

Griffey went undrafted out of Arizona last year but spent time over the summer as property of the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. The 6-3, 192-pound Trey was drafted by the Seattle Mariners — his father's longtime team — in 2016 but elected to pursue professional football.

As a senior, Griffey had 23 catches for 382 yards and two touchdowns in 2016 playing for former West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez. He had 79 receptions and six touchdowns in his four-season college career.

Trey's given name is George Kenneth Griffey III. The first George Kenneth Griffey, a Donora native and graduate of the former Donora High School, was a three-time baseball all-star. George Kenneth Griffey Jr., who was born in Washington County, was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

The 6-2, 225-pound Jones went undrafted out of Memphis in 2016 and spent training camp with the Houston Texans. This past season he was on the offseason and camp rosters of the Kansas City Chiefs.

A former junior-college quarterback, the 6-3, 210-pound Summers had 978 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns for the University of Memphis in 2016. He spent last season's training camp with the Arizona Cardinals.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.