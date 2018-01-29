Watch Steelers' Cameron Heyward, Chris Boswell tell each other bad jokes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For Pro Bowl players, the weeklong experience isn't as much about the game as it having fun. Two of the 10 Steelers named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster showed just how much fun it can be.

Fun, but not necessarily funny.

Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and kicker Chris Boswell were part of a video produced by Whistle Sports that was made at the Pro Bowl. In the video, teammates told each other bad jokes.

After a rock/paper/scissors game to decide who goes first, Boswell is the first to bomb by asking Heyward, "Where do cats like to go on vacation?"

Heyward sheepishly asked, "Where?"

"Canary Islands," Boswell responded, eliciting a shrug from Heyward.

They only get worse.

Along with the Heyward/Boswell comedy duo, the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen and Casey Hayward and New Orleans Saints' Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram read corny jokes to each other, as did retired NFL greats Derrick Brooks and Jason Taylor.

Go the 1 minute, 45 second-mark of the video below to watch all the hijinx between Heyward and Boswell.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.