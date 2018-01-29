Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Watch Steelers' Cameron Heyward, Chris Boswell tell each other bad jokes

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
From left to right, AFC offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, AFC offensive guard David DeCastro, AFC quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, AFC defensive end Cameron Heyward, AFC center Maurkice Pouncey, AFC placekicker Chris Boswell, and AFC fullback Roosevelt Nix, all of the Pittsburgh Steelers, pose for a photo prior to the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
AFC placekicker Chris Boswell (9), of the Pittsburg Steelers congratulates punter Brett Kern (6), of the Tennessee Titans, after scoring a field goal during the last minutes of the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC defeated the NFC 24-23. (AP Photo/Phelan M Ebenhack)
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell celebrates with holder Jordan Berry and Cam Heyward after kicking the winning field goal as time expired against the Bengals Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell celebrates with holder Jordan Berry and Cam Heyward after kicking the winning field goal as time expired against the Bengals Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

For Pro Bowl players, the weeklong experience isn't as much about the game as it having fun. Two of the 10 Steelers named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster showed just how much fun it can be.

Fun, but not necessarily funny.

Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and kicker Chris Boswell were part of a video produced by Whistle Sports that was made at the Pro Bowl. In the video, teammates told each other bad jokes.

After a rock/paper/scissors game to decide who goes first, Boswell is the first to bomb by asking Heyward, "Where do cats like to go on vacation?"

Heyward sheepishly asked, "Where?"

"Canary Islands," Boswell responded, eliciting a shrug from Heyward.

They only get worse.

Along with the Heyward/Boswell comedy duo, the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen and Casey Hayward and New Orleans Saints' Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram read corny jokes to each other, as did retired NFL greats Derrick Brooks and Jason Taylor.

Go the 1 minute, 45 second-mark of the video below to watch all the hijinx between Heyward and Boswell.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

