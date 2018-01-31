Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Terry Bradshaw: Steelers 'firing (Todd) Haley made no sense'

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Updated 22 hours ago

One of the biggest names in Steelers history and one of the most prominent NFL analysts, Terry Bradshaw has never shied away from criticizing his former team.

He was at it again this week.

"For the life of me, I have not figured out why they fired Todd Haley," Bradshaw told The Sporting News . "Didn't they put up 42 points against the Jaguars?"

The Steelers had the NFL's No. 3 offense this season and set records during their divisional-round playoff game, albeit in a 45-42 loss to Jacksonville that ended their season. Three days later, the Steelers announced the contract of offensive coordinator Haley was not being renewed.

The Steelers promoted quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner to coordinator, and the division rival Cleveland Browns hired Haley as their offensive coordinator within days.

Bradshaw believes the Steelers might have let go the wrong coordinator.

"It would seem to me more like the head coach has to recognize the people he's hiring to run that defense aren't doing the job," Bradshaw said, according to The Sporting News. "Firing Haley made no sense. What did he do wrong? That's why he was hired right away by Cleveland. It will take a while for (Ben Roethlisberger) and the new coordinator to get their rhythm together. Each coordinator sees things differently, so it will be a different way of calling plays in the same offense. We'll see how fast they adjust to it."

Bradshaw also weighed in on the Steelers' impending decision regarding Le'Veon Bell. The star running back declined a long-term contract offer last year and played under a one-year, $12.1 million franchise tag. If Bell and the Steelers can't agree to multiyear terms again this year, Bell could be tagged again (at $14.5 million).

"You signed Antonio Brown. You signed Roethlisberger," Bradshaw said. "The problem you're having is that you're drafting these players that become superstars, and there's not enough money to keep them all happy. It's hard to find a way.

"The Steelers' scouting department has always done a great job of replacing people. Bell is important to them, certainly, so if you sign him — and he deserves the money, I don't question that — but what's next? What are you going to lose because you sign him? Who are you not going to be able to retain? It's a tough line. It's a hard one for the team to figure out, because if you put all your money into three guys, you're constantly rebuilding elsewhere, and it's hard to have any continuity."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

