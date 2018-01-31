Steelers re-sign offensive lineman Matt Feiler

The Steelers re-signed reserve offensive lineman Matt Feiler to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Feiler, a native of the Lancaster area and alumnus of Bloomsburg, has spent the past three seasons as property of the Steelers. But he hadn't appeared in a regular-season game until 2017. He started the regular-season finale at right guard while the Steelers rested several starters.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Feiler entered the NFL as a tackle but was moved to guard soon after the Steelers acquired him just before the 2015 season. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans in 2014, Feiler spent all but one week of his first three NFL seasons as a member of the practice squad (he was in uniform but did not play during the Steelers' Week 5 game in 2016).

Feiler spent most of this past season practicing at guard but also had stints at tackle, including finishing the Oct. 29 game at Detroit as the Steelers' right tackle. With the top backup on the offensive line (Chris Hubbard) an unrestricted free agent, Feiler has the inside track on being the No. 8 offensive lineman on the Steelers' 53-man roster next season — pending any draft picks at the position.

Feiler was an exclusive rights free agent, meaning he had no leverage and the Steelers effectively owned his rights for 2018.

