From kickers to QBs, the 10 most important players in Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LII is just days away.

Will the Eagles deliver their first Super Bowl title to its rabid fans in Philadelphia? Or will the New England Patriots further cement their place as one of sports' all-time greatest dynasties.

If the latter is going to happen, here are the most important players for New England and Philadelphia in Sunday night's matchup in Minneapolis:

New England Patriots

5. Rob Gronkowski (TE)

It's likely not a coincidence that the Patriots offense's two worst games of the season (measured by points scored) are the two that Gronkowski missed. Counting the AFC championship game he left early because of a concussion, New England is averaging 21.0 points in games Gronkowski does not play (or does not finish) and 28.9 points when he is available.

4. Malcom Brown (DT)

The Eagles had the NFL's No. 3 rushing offense during the regular season, and they have a stable of competent running backs. Brown is the Patriots' best run-stuffer; he had the sixth-best run-stop percentage in the league this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

3. David Andrews (C)

Led by Fletcher Cox, the Eagles have one of the most stout defensive lines in the NFL. Teams that have shook Tom Brady over the years have often done it via pressure up the middle. Andrews will literally be in the center of the effort in trying to prevent that Sunday.

2. Patrick Chung (S)

Chung is defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's favorite Tetris piece, available for usage in a variety of roles. Chung is also known as a shutdown defender on opposing tight ends — and Zach Ertz is Philadelphia's leading receiver.

1. Tom Brady (QB)

Who else? The sad truth for the Eagles is that they could neutralize all of the Patriots' other best players and exploit their weaknesses. But as the Falcons (last year's Super Bowl), Steelers (December regular-season game at Heinz Field) and Jaguars (AFC championship) know, if Brady and New England are within striking distance late, they seemingly always find the magic to get the win.

Philadelphia Eagles

5. Jake Elliott (K)

A rare kicker who was drafted (in the fifth round, by Cincinnati), Elliott set NFL records this season for longest field goal by a rookie (61 yards, in Week 3) and longest field goal by a rookie in the playoffs (53 yards in the divisional round win). But Elliott has also missed three extra points and three field goal attempts between 30-39 yards. Every Super Bowl involving the Bill Belichick Patriots has been a one-possession game; can Elliott come through in the clutch?

4. Zach Ertz (TE)

Only one tight end in the NFL this season had more regular-season touchdown receptions than Ertz (eight), who's been a model of consistency the past three seasons (75, 78 and 74 catches) – leading the team in catches and receiving yards in both 2016 and 2017. But Ertz has just one touchdown since Nick Foles took over at quarterback.

3. Malcolm Jenkins (S)

Jenkins is the Eagles' most versatile defender, capable in coverage but at times used as an extra linebacker. In both roles, he can be important in not letting Patriots get behind him — via the passing game or by wrapping up a tackle on a runner who's made it into the secondary.

2. Fletcher Cox (DT)

Cox is one of the best interior defensive linemen in football (Pro Football Focus rates him as the second-best such player in the league), and the Patriots at times have been susceptible to up-the-middle pass rushes.

1. Nick Foles (QB)

A team's quarterback will more often than not take the No. 1 spot, but in Foles' case he is a backup now set to make his sixth start. The results so far have been inconsistent – but he is coming off what was one of the best games of his career in the NFC championship (141.4 rating, 352 passing yards, three touchdowns). Foles might not have to necessarily be the Eagles' best player — but he might have to be at least close to being as good as counterpart Tom Brady, which of course is no small task.

