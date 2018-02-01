LeBron James to the Steelers? JuJu Smith-Schuster is all for it
Updated 19 hours ago
It was a trying January for LeBron James. The NBA star's Cleveland Cavaliers lost six of seven at one point and are closer to the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot than they are to the No. 1 seed.
Drama has enveloped the Cavs, and many are beginning to wonder whether James' days with his hometown team are numbered. The hot NBA rumors involve where James could play in 2018-19 and beyond.
Back with the Heat? The Lakers? The Warriors? The Steelers?
Wait, what?
JuJu Smith-Schuster suggested as much.
A tweet on the Steelers receiver's verified Twitter account has a photo-shopped James head on a Steelers' player's body (safety Mike Mitchell, who wears the same No. 23 as James):
Time for the next big move @KingJames #LeBron2018 pic.twitter.com/HSnkrS9xgV— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 1, 2018
At 6 feet 8 and 250 pounds and with world-class athleticism, James would figure to be quite the NFL tight end. (Although No. 23 isn't a tight end's number.)
Reaction to Smith-Schuster's tweet has been amusing, starting with acknowledgement from the Steelers themselves.
February 1, 2018
live look at Cleveland if this happened pic.twitter.com/1K6HeCOYzK— Tim (@timmshady) February 1, 2018
Not sure Mike Mitchell would give up his number that easily...— Jake (@jwl_15) February 1, 2018
why don't you come to the NBA instead?— Tommy Rosati (@TommyRosati5) February 1, 2018
He would get nailed going down the middle haha pic.twitter.com/yGyPfZAlTY— Demetrius Walls (@DemetriusWalls) February 1, 2018
Juju got jokes— Lamila Wali (@LamilaWali) February 1, 2018
Lebron as a Linebacker or a Tight End would be SO Dirty.— OffSzn (@IsaacWutzke13) February 1, 2018
Give him jersey number #92...— Mr. Bradshaw (@goREALla_bshaw) February 1, 2018
Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.