Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Steelers

LeBron James to the Steelers? JuJu Smith-Schuster is all for it

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) calls to players while moving the ball downcourt in the first half of an NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, in Memphis, Tenn.

It was a trying January for LeBron James. The NBA star's Cleveland Cavaliers lost six of seven at one point and are closer to the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot than they are to the No. 1 seed.

Drama has enveloped the Cavs, and many are beginning to wonder whether James' days with his hometown team are numbered. The hot NBA rumors involve where James could play in 2018-19 and beyond.

Back with the Heat? The Lakers? The Warriors? The Steelers?

Wait, what?

JuJu Smith-Schuster suggested as much.

A tweet on the Steelers receiver's verified Twitter account has a photo-shopped James head on a Steelers' player's body (safety Mike Mitchell, who wears the same No. 23 as James):

At 6 feet 8 and 250 pounds and with world-class athleticism, James would figure to be quite the NFL tight end. (Although No. 23 isn't a tight end's number.)

Reaction to Smith-Schuster's tweet has been amusing, starting with acknowledgement from the Steelers themselves.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

