Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier discharged from UPMC rehab institute

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was discharged Thursday from the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute, officials said in a Twitter post.

Shazier, 25, underwent spinal stabilization surgery after suffering an injury Dec. 4 in Cincinnati in a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.

Throughout January, he has shared photos and videos on social media of himself in a wheelchair. However, UPMC doctors have not given a prognosis on his recovery.

In a lengthy Instagram post that shows him standing with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Shazier thanked his family, teammates, trainers and doctors.

"I've had a lot of 1st downs at UPMC, but you know being the defensive guy I am, my mind is on 3 and out. With that being said, I want everyone to know that I'm moving on to the next step of the process. Today's a big day for me as I'm officially being released from the hospital," Shazier's post said.

"I want to take a moment to thank the people who have helped me the past two months. First and foremost, I want to thank God because at the end of the day I don't think I'd be making progress without His vision and hands protecting me and my family. I will continue to trust in Him and thank Him, because it all starts with Him."

The UPMC tweet said Shazier will transition into an outpatient therapy program.

In a subsequent tweet, the health system said, "To respect the privacy of UPMC patients, no additional information is available at this time."

Shazier was injured early in the first quarter during the game against Cincinnati when he tackled Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone.

He spent the first two nights after the injury in a Cincinnati hospital, before returning to Pittsburgh for spinal stabilization surgery.

UPMC neurosurgeons Dr. David Okonkwo and Dr. Joseph Maroon performed Shazier's surgery in an attempt to fuse a portion of his spine that had become destabilized.

What remains unknown is Shazier's level of neurological damage.

