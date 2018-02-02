$60 million? Not enough for Le'Veon Bell to want to play for Jets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Well, we apparently know one team Le'Veon Bell won't consider playing for.

After a Twitter user pleaded for Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell to come play for the Jets, Bell shot the idea down.

The fan said he'd give Bell $60 million cash to come play for the Jets.

Bell's response? "That ain't enough."

Bell has been the subject of seemingly unending contracts discussions with the Steelers. Recently, Bell said he'd consider retiring if the Steelers placed the franchise tag on him again.

He does hope to return to the Steelers , though.

Bell had 1,291 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 2017. As a team, the Jets had 1,702 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

When Bell became a free agent last winter, the Steelers franchised him and, after sitting out training camp, he eventually signed a $12.12 million tender.