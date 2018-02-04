Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Contradicting reports on progress of Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier on Thursday posted this Instagram photo of himself standing with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Ryan Shazier via Instagram
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier on Thursday posted this Instagram photo of himself standing with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Updated 1 hour ago

Ryan Shazier is making progress from his spinal cord injury, but exactly how much progress is open for debate.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning, citing unnamed sources, that Shazier has regained movement in his legs and has started a walking routine.

This report, however, was contradicted by NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya, who said via an unnamed source Sunday afternoon that Shazier wanted to clarify his situation.

"Although he does have movement in his legs, he is not walking on his own," Tafoya tweeted. "Shazier needs assistance from a walker or other people to support him in his rehabilitation walking, which remains a struggle."

Shazier was released Thursday from UPMC Rehabilitation Institute. He sustained a spinal cord injury Dec. 4 at Cincinnati and had spinal stabilization surgery a few days later.

"He's making incredible progress," a source familiar with Shazier's recovery told Schefter.

Shazier, 25, had lunch at Grille 36 on Saturday afternoon, a woman who answered the phone at the North Shore restaurant confirmed. A witness reported that Shazier appeared to walk in without assistance from anyone he was with just after noon and had lunch with several others.

Shazier had attended team meetings and practices late in the season while using a wheelchair. But Shazier posted pictures on social media last week of him standing. In one picture, Shazier had his arm draped around quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's shoulder.

In his social media post upon his release from UPMC, Shazier thanked his family, teammates, trainers and doctors.

"I've had a lot of 1st downs at UPMC, but you know being the defensive guy I am, my mind is on 3 and out. With that being said, I want everyone to know that I'm moving on to the next step of the process. Today's a big day for me as I'm officially being released from the hospital," Shazier wrote.

Staff writer Renatta Signorini contributed. Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me