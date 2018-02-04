Contradicting reports on progress of Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ryan Shazier is making progress from his spinal cord injury, but exactly how much progress is open for debate.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning, citing unnamed sources, that Shazier has regained movement in his legs and has started a walking routine.

This report, however, was contradicted by NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya, who said via an unnamed source Sunday afternoon that Shazier wanted to clarify his situation.

"Although he does have movement in his legs, he is not walking on his own," Tafoya tweeted. "Shazier needs assistance from a walker or other people to support him in his rehabilitation walking, which remains a struggle."

Shazier was released Thursday from UPMC Rehabilitation Institute. He sustained a spinal cord injury Dec. 4 at Cincinnati and had spinal stabilization surgery a few days later.

"He's making incredible progress," a source familiar with Shazier's recovery told Schefter.

Shazier, 25, had lunch at Grille 36 on Saturday afternoon, a woman who answered the phone at the North Shore restaurant confirmed. A witness reported that Shazier appeared to walk in without assistance from anyone he was with just after noon and had lunch with several others.

Shazier had attended team meetings and practices late in the season while using a wheelchair. But Shazier posted pictures on social media last week of him standing. In one picture, Shazier had his arm draped around quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's shoulder.

In his social media post upon his release from UPMC, Shazier thanked his family, teammates, trainers and doctors.

"I've had a lot of 1st downs at UPMC, but you know being the defensive guy I am, my mind is on 3 and out. With that being said, I want everyone to know that I'm moving on to the next step of the process. Today's a big day for me as I'm officially being released from the hospital," Shazier wrote.

