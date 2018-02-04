Le'Veon Bell says some Steelers 'not ready' for Jaguars

Were some Steelers players unprepared for the divisional-round playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars three weeks ago?

That's what running back Le'Veon Bell suggested over the weekend during a tour of radio row at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

In an interview with CBS Sports Radio, Bell said the Steelers lacked energy in the first half of the 45-42 loss. The Steelers trailed 21-0 and 28-7 before mounting a comeback.

“We didn't play good, Jacksonville came out, and they wanted it more than us,” Bell said. “We didn't start playing good football, for real, on offense, until the second half. ... For me, when I was out there playing, I had a sense they were playing with more energy. ... I get my first carry, they're in the backfield and then getting up talking trash. They had more energy, you know what I'm saying.”

Bell did not put himself in the category of those lacking energy. He finished with 67 yards rushing, 88 yards receiving on nine catches and had one rushing and one receiving touchdown.

“I did, but you can't control everybody, you know what I'm saying,” Bell said. “I did. I wanted that game badly.”

Later, Bell said about his teammates: “Certain guys out there who was not ready to play football. Don't get me wrong, guys woke up in the second half, but it's like, it's kinda too late.”

Bell will be a free agent in March unless the Steelers sign him to a long-term contract or apply the franchise tag for the second consecutive year.

Bell told ESPN his preference is to work out a long-term deal with the Steelers, and he indicated last weekend at the Pro Bowl the two sides are “closer” to getting a deal done than they were in the summer.

Asked what it would take to leave the Steelers, Bell said, “The team, the city, the value of the contract. There's a lot of things that kind of factor into it, but I don't even want to think about that because I want to be in Pittsburgh.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.