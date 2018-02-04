Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. trying to woo Le'Veon Bell to New York
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell hasn't even hit the free-agent market yet, and NFL players are trying to woo him to their team.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made his sales pitch Saturday at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Beckham posted a picture on his Instagram account showing him and Bell standing side by side.
Wrote Beckham: "Welcome the newest member of the giants @steelerrb26 (ps change ur handle)"
Bell doesn't hit the free-agent market until March. The Steelers, of course, could keep him their property by applying the franchise tag to Bell for the second consecutive year, raising his salary to $14.5 million. Bell also is trying to negotiate a long-term contract with the Steelers.
Beckham can't be blamed for trying to lure Bell to the Big Apple. After all, the Giants followed a playoff season in 2016 by going 3-13 this past season, with coach Ben McAdoo getting fired.