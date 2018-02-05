Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers fans mock ex-linebacker James Harrison after Patriots Super Bowl loss

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 7:54 a.m.
Nelson Agholor (13) of the Eagles catches the ball between Devin McCourty (32) and James Harrison of the Patriots during Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARYTIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) runs around New England Patriots outside linebacker James Harrison during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
It didn't take long for Steelers fans to take to social media after the team's former linebacker lost the Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots.

The Steelers released Harrison in late December and three days later on Dec. 26, he signed to a one-year deal with the Patriots . The 39-year-old veteran linebacker started Sunday's game with the Patriots, but by the game's end, his team wound up on the wrong side, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33. Steelers fans used Harrison's defeat to mock his decision to sign with the Patriots:

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

