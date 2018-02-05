Steelers fans mock ex-linebacker James Harrison after Patriots Super Bowl loss
It didn't take long for Steelers fans to take to social media after the team's former linebacker lost the Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots.
The Steelers released Harrison in late December and three days later on Dec. 26, he signed to a one-year deal with the Patriots . The 39-year-old veteran linebacker started Sunday's game with the Patriots, but by the game's end, his team wound up on the wrong side, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33. Steelers fans used Harrison's defeat to mock his decision to sign with the Patriots:
Breaking: James Harrison accepts NFL Participation Award, following New England's #SuperBowl loss to Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/c6QJq6oBsn— Souf Oaklin fo' Life!!! (@Souf_Oaklin) February 5, 2018
Watching Tom Brady and James Harrison lose was such a beautiful thing #6Burgh— Mikey Talkington (@MIkeyMikeyt7) February 5, 2018
The biggest loser of the Super Bowl was James Harrison #SteelersNation— D_N (@benjidenni) February 5, 2018
Nothing is better than seeing James Harrison walk off the field with confetti falling on him after losing the #SuperBowl— Jimmy Norkewicz (@dorkewicz) February 5, 2018
Reasons, in no particular order, why I'm not rooting for the Patriots 1. It's the Patriots 2. James harrison 3. James harrison 4. James harrison 5. James harrison 6. James harrison 7. James harrison 8. James harrison— Megan Reilly (@mereilly16) February 4, 2018
Steelers looking at James Harrison rn like pic.twitter.com/UX0citg2JJ— haze (@highoffHAZEE) February 5, 2018
James Harrison peeling confetti off is the perfect ending to this game pic.twitter.com/LSoJASP4S0— Luca Pugliano (@Luca_Pug) February 5, 2018
