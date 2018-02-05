Former NFL doc encouraged by Ryan Shazier's recovery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A "walking routine" does not mean Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier can move around on his own, but it's encouraging news for his recovery, a former NFL team doctor said Monday.

"This is certainly very positive news," said Dr. David Chao, an orthopedic surgeon who worked 17 years as team doctor for the former San Diego Chargers. "Does this mean he is going to walk independently and run? We're not there yet."

Chao spoke to the Tribune-Review on Monday as he boarded a San Diego-bound flight from Minneapolis, the host city of Super Bowl LII. He writes columns from a medical expert's perspective for the San Diego Union-Tribune's ProFootballDoc.com .

Reflecting on Shazier's Dec. 4 spinal cord injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Chao said, "That night on the field it was pretty obvious that he couldn't move his legs."

ESPN's Adam Schefter cited unnamed sources in a report Sunday morning that Shazier had regained movement in his legs and started a walking routine.

That report was clarified by NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya , who said Sunday afternoon that an unnamed source told her Shazier wanted to better explain his situation.

"Although he does have movement in his legs, he is not walking on his own," Tafoya tweeted. "Shazier needs assistance from a walker or other people to support him in his rehabilitation walking, which remains a struggle."

UPMC doctors performed spinal stabilization surgery on Shazier a few days after his December injury. He was released Thursday from UPMC Rehabilitation Institute and is continuing outpatient therapy.

"I would be shocked if he was currently walking without assistance," Chao said.

He said spinal stabilization surgery generally involves inserting hardware, such as rods and screws, to stabilize the spine and promote neurological healing. Recovery can take as long as six months.

A walking routine usually involves movement assistance with parallel bars or other devices, Chao explained.

Shazier attended team meetings and practices late in the Steelers' season while using a wheelchair. He posted pictures on social media last week of him standing. In one picture, Shazier had his arm draped around quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's shoulder.

"The fact that he can stand and he is even trying to walk is great news," Chao said. "I have been following him on social media and it's awesome that he has such a great attitude."

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.