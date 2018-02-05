Per ratings, Pittsburgh almost as enthralled by Super Bowl as Philly

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The majority of Philadelphia was glued to its televisions Sunday night to watch the Eagles win their first Super Bowl.

But almost as much of Pittsburgh was watching as its cross-state brethren won, too.

Roughly 55 percent of households in the Pittsburgh market tuned in for the broadcast of Super Bowl LII, just a tick below the 56.2 percent that were watching in Philadelphia, according to overnight ratings released Monday by The Nielsen company.

The Boston market received a 55.9 rating.

An estimated 103.4 million people watched the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots, the event's smallest television audience since 2009.

Last year's Patriots-Falcons game reached 111.3 million viewers. The all-time Super Bowl record — and record for any television event in the United States — was the 114.4 million who watched the Patriots against the Seahawks in 2015.

Buffalo (56.4) had the highest local rating, according to NBC. Pittsburgh and Minneapolis (the host city) tied for fourth (54.9).

By comparison, the Pittsburgh local market ratings for the past three Super Bowls the Steelers appeared in, per published reports at the time: 57.4 for the win against Seattle in February 2006, 53.6 for the win against Arizona three years later and 59.7 for a loss to Green Bay early in 2011.

By that measure, a higher percentage of television households in Pittsburgh watched Sunday night's game than they did the Steelers' Super Bowl victory nine years ago.

