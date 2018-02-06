Steelers add son of Bill Stewart as coaching assistant
The Steelers have added Blaine Stewart, son of late West Virginia football coach Bill Stewart, as a coaching assistant.
Stewart completed his studies at the University of Charleston, where he earned his MBA and played as a wide receiver on the football team. Stewart was an undergraduate at James Madison, where he was a two-year letterwinner.
Bill Stewart, who died of a heart attack in May 2012, gave Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first coaching job at VMI. Tomlin has remained close to the Stewart family.
“Blaine definitely has the skill set to be a great coach,” Charleston coach Pat Kirkland told the State Journal (W.Va.) last year. “When you couple that with the amount of people his dad worked with, it's going to open a lot of opportunities for Blaine to get his foot in the door, coaching-wise. His dad was instrumental in so many people's careers.”