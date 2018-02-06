Steelers' Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady, offers receiving lessons after drop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers wider receiver Antonio Brown may have gotten the last laugh on Tom Brady for the 2017 season.

On Monday night, Brown tweeted at his notorious former teammate, linebacker James Harrison—who is now teammates with Brady in New England, to let Brady know that Brown was open to tutoring the Patriots quarterback on how to secure a catch.

"@jhharrison92 tell your guy @tombrady I know he lost his trainer so if he want(sic) to get those hands right (hit me up) this offseason."

@jhharrison92 tell your guy @tombrady I know he lost his trainer so if he want to get those hands right hmu this off season pic.twitter.com/E3MUhi1bKN — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 6, 2018

If you recall the attempted trick play from the Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Brady took a third down shotgun snap, handed off to James White, who then lateralled to Danny Amendola. Amendola attempted a pass to a wide open Tom Brady, who missed the pass and watched it fall harmlessly to the ground.

That play preceded another incompletion, this time from Brady to tight end Rob Gronkowski, which resulted in a turnover on downs.

It was a funny, and more than likely light-hearted jab at Brady, but Brown certainly put some salt in the wound with the trainer reference.

During the season, reports swirled claiming Patriots coach Bill Belichick banned Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, from the team's facilities as well as the sidelines during games.

Those reports were bolstered by ESPN's bombshell report claiming a rift between Brady, Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.

Growing up, it was always a bonus when you could joke on two people at one time. It's definitely glorified in the "Twittersphere."

It's probably safe to say Harrison did not deliver the message.

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.