Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Carnell Lake resigns as Steelers defensive backs coach

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
Steelers defensive backs coach Carnell Lake during practice Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2013, at St. Vincent in Latrobe.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers defensive backs coach Carnell Lake during practice Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2013, at St. Vincent in Latrobe.
Cornerback Artie Burns, the Steelers' first-round pick last season, mirrors defensive backs coach Carnell Lake during minicamp Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Cornerback Artie Burns, the Steelers' first-round pick last season, mirrors defensive backs coach Carnell Lake during minicamp Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 3 hours ago

Citing a desire spend more time with family, Steelers defensive backs coach Carnell Lake announced his resignation Wednesday.

Lake was in his seventh season on Mike Tomlin's staff. He played 10 seasons for the Steelers (1989-98) in addition to two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1999-00) and one with the Baltimore Ravens (2001).

“I have decided to return to California to be able to be a part of my youngest son's last year of high school football,” Lake said in a statement released by the team.

The Steelers finished fifth in the NFL in pass defense this past season (201.1 yards per game) but allowed 214 yards to Blake Bortles in a 45-42 loss to Jacksonville in the playoffs.

Lake's departure is the third on the staff this offseason, joining offensive coordinator Todd Haley and wide receivers coach Richard Mann. And it's maybe not the last.

“We still are working through contract situations with some of the staff members,” Steelers president Art Rooney said Wednesday. “As we've seen recently, you can't count anybody out until the contract is signed.”

The Steelers' secondary went through a dramatic turnover in personnel the past two years, adding high draft picks Artie Burns, Sean Davis and Cameron Sutton, high-profile free agent Joe Haden and first-year free agent Mike Hilton.

“I want to thank Mr. Art Rooney II and the Rooney family, coach Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, the coaching staffs I have worked with throughout my time in Pittsburgh and the entire Steelers organization,” Lake's statement read. “It has been a privilege and honor to play and coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. I also want to thank all of the players I have coached during my seven years with the team — it truly was an honor to work with them. Finally, I would like to thank Steelers fans for their support and for being the best fans in the NFL during both my time as a player and coach.”

Many NFL teams have separate position coaches for safeties and cornerbacks. Two years ago, the Steelerssplit their linebackers coaching into separate entities for outside linebackers and inside linebackers.

There was no immediate word on who might replace Lake.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me