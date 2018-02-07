Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers president Art Rooney II 'happy' with Mike Tomlin's work

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to the media during his last news conference of the season Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to the media during his last news conference of the season Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 13 minutes ago

There seemed to be no limit to the anger directed at coach Mike Tomlin after the Steelers flamed out in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It came from fans upset that the Steelers, the No. 2 playoff seed, lost 45-42 at home after falling behind by 21 points twice in the first half.

It came, reportedly, from some of the franchise's limited partners, who allegedly lobbied for Tomlin to lose his job because of his clock management in the fourth quarter.

But it didn't come from team president Art Rooney II, who has the final say in evaluating Tomlin's coaching acumen.

On the contrary, Tomlin has the full support of Rooney, which the principal owner made clear Wednesday during an interview with a handful of Steelers beat reporters.

“When you win 13 games in this league, it's hard to ignore that,” Rooney II said.

The Steelers went 13-3 — their best record since the 2004 season and before Tomlin was head coach — but made only a brief appearance in the playoffs, a letdown for a team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

Rooney II called the way the Steelers season ended “disappointing,” but attributed the loss to a pair of first-half turnovers that led to two Jacksonville touchdowns (one directly) rather than fourth-down play calls that snuffed out two drives or the clock management in the waning moments.

“We played against a good team and turned the ball over twice early that led to scores on their end that we couldn't overcome,” Rooney said. “That is part Mike's problem, but mostly it's the guys on the field who have to make sure it doesn't happen. Some of it was good plays by Jacksonville.

“Anybody that wants to look at Mike's track record since he's been our coach, I think the record speaks for itself.”

In 11 seasons, Tomlin has won 116 regular-season games, more than any other coach in NFL history aside from Hall of Famer Don Shula. But critics point to Tomlin's recent postseason record as his downfall.

Since the Steelers appeared in the Super Bowl following the 2010 season, Tomlin has compiled a 3-5 record over five postseasons. In three of those years, the Steelers lost their playoff opener, two of those defeats coming at home.

Tomlin, who is signed through the 2020 season, has an 8-7 career playoff record with a Super Bowl title on his resume.

“You look at Mike's record overall and you start to look around,” Rooney said. “It's always easy for people to say you should get rid of your coach. OK, well, who are you hiring next? There's another part to that equation that people don't want to get into. I'm very comfortable Mike is our coach and happy that he's our coach, and I think he's one of the best coaches in the NFL.”

Tomlin dealt with his share of distractions during the season, from the national anthem fiasco in Chicago to the Martavis Bryant trade request to Ryan Shazier's career-threatening injury to James Harrison's release.

Rooney called the season “unusual” because of the disruptions but added, “all that considered, winning 13 games over the course of the season speaks to the kind of focus our team has, the resiliency we have and the leadership we have on the team.”

Incidents such as Tomlin in November looking ahead to an AFC championship rematch against New England that never happened or bulletin-board quotes from Le'Veon Bell and Mike Mitchell comments led to criticism that the Steelers lacked discipline or weren't properly prepared heading into the playoffs.

“I would say that, again, you don't win 13 games in this league if you're not a focused group,” Rooney said. “To me, that kind of is the barometer that I use to say, ‘Did we have a problem here?' Here and there, maybe there was a comment that I would have rather not seen, but I look at it as those two turnovers in the first half had more to do with what happened in the Jacksonville game than what anybody said before the game.”

Rooney also made light of the report that surfaced a few days after the playoff loss in which several limited partners in the Steelers ownership group supposedly wanted Tomlin fired.

“I didn't get that letter yet,” Rooney said, smiling.” I don't know if it got lost in the mail or whether it's coming by Pony Express. I'm not sure what happened, but I never got that letter.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me