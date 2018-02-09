Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Eagles player: We ran 'fake walkthrough' in case Patriots were watching

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles hands off to running back LeGarrette Blount during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles hands off to running back LeGarrette Blount during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Updated 4 hours ago

The NFL community remains largely polarized on the subject of the dynastic New England Patriots and if the instances the league has sanctioned then for cheating are legitimate or merely sour grapes.

Apparently, the Philadelphia Eagles decided to err on the side of caution.

The Eagles' day-before-game practice session in advance of Super Bowl LII last week "was just a complete fake walkthrough," Philadelphia's long snapper, Rick Lovato, said during an interview with WDAE radio in Tampa .

Throughout the season, teams meet for a light practice session the day before a game in which pads aren't worn and plays typically are practiced at no more than half-speed. While these usually occur at a team's home facility — they will travel for road games after completing the workout — during the Super Bowl, these are held at the stadium.

The Patriots were accused of taping the St. Louis Rams' walkthrough prior to their first Super Bowl title 16 years ago, though that has been refuted. The Patriots, of course, were disciplined by the NFL for illegally taping other team's signals during the regular season a few years later.

"I believe our whole walk-through was just a complete fake walk-through," Lovato said of the Eagles' session Saturday, according to a transcript compiled by Pro Football Talk . "We did it at the stadium. There were certain people walking around. ... I believe I overheard someone say a lot of the plays we were running weren't even in the playbook for the Super Bowl."

Philadelphia upset New England, 41-33. One of the highlights of the game was a trick play on fourth down at the goal line in which quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass.

"We had run that play during a walk-through like two weeks ago," Lovato said, adding that the Eagles purposefully did not run the play in Minnesota because of concerns that the Patriots might be watching.

"We already had our game plan set all week for the last two weeks," Lovato said. "We had two weeks to prepare for that game. A measly walk-through the day before the game, we weren't going to show anything to anyone, especially being at the stadium."

Many Steelers players from more than a decade ago maintain AFC championship game losses to the Patriots in 2002 and '05 were marred because New England players knew Steelers' signals and play calls.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me