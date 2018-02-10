Steelers, fullback Roosevelt Nix agree to 4-year extension

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers signed a Pro Bowl back to a multi-year contract Saturday – but it wasn't Le'Veon Bell.

Fullback Roosevelt Nix was locked up through the 2021 season with a four-year deal. Nix faced restricted free agency and would have been unrestricted by this time next year if a longterm deal hadn't been agreed to.

Nix was added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster after New England's James Develin was unable to play once the Patriots made the Super Bowl.

A blocker and special-teams standout, Nix got his first three NFL carries this season; he also scored his first two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). His 306 special-teams snaps during the regular season were the second-most on the Steelers.

A former Mid-American Conference defensive player of the year, Nix was a four-year starting defensive end at Kent State. The Steelers signed him as a fullback in 2015 (http://triblive.com/sports/steelers/8911478-74/nix-position-steelers), and he's appeared in 41 of their 48 regular-season games since.

The Steelers increasingly used "big" offensive personnel packages this past season. Nix's most visible job is as a lead blocker for Bell, who has 3,115 rushing yards in 33 regular-season games since Nix joined the team.

Nix played 16.4 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps this season. He's also, on occasion, taken reps at tight end in addition to his "core four" special teams work.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.