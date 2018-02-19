Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster keeps it 'lit' with dance moves at concert

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you ever find yourself asking, "Why does everyone love JuJu Smith-Schuster so much?"

It's because JuJu can't help but be JuJu. And that includes dancing it up.

(Warning: Video may contain offensive language).

I promise I will neverrr change!! No matter what! Lit with the kids yesterday! pic.twitter.com/F9kmGgqWsX — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 18, 2018

JuJu threw it out there at a concert yesterday (we are still efforting to figure out just where the Steelers wide receiver was).

We're guessing JuJu was somewhere around the USC campus, since he's gone back to school — a promise to his mom.

Told my mom last year that I'd go back to school since I left USC early. I went back to college today. pic.twitter.com/yHnbwnsELH — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 15, 2018

Just another reason to respect the man.

JuJu's happiness is contagious. The complete abandon. The sheer joy. The happy factor at 11.

There's no doubt his free spirit is winning over fans.

Damn I wish I lived closer to CA or PA... would love to hang with @TeamJuJu ! Would love to have my boys meet him. Dude is a breath of fresh air! His love for life is infectious! I absolutely love it! #LitLikeJuJu — G. Rob Doe (@grobdoe) February 19, 2018

Bro you remind me of will smiths goofyness in the fresh prince with them dance moves pic.twitter.com/Iz4514QPfp — Clash Of The Horns (@RamfamPodcaster) February 18, 2018

Bruh you definitely invited to my bday party — Dom King (@FlyS0lo12) February 19, 2018

@JPoder87 I think I've got a new favourite player — Dean Poder (@dpoder42) February 19, 2018

Juju on the beat — eric (@erichamilton_) February 18, 2018

@jsmoo19 my man rocking the cross-body bag — Logannnn (@Iamlogg) February 18, 2018

Even the haters love him.

My new favorite playa rn and I hate Pittsburgh with a passion #Patriotsfan — Fabio DelgOtiT (@_lovedbyfew) February 18, 2018