History suggests Steelers may wait to tag Le'Veon Bell

A two-week window for NFL teams to use the franchise and transition tags on players started Tuesday. If history is any indication, the Steelers will wait until the last possible moment to use the franchise tag again on running back Le'Veon Bell.

In four of the past five instances when the Steelers tagged a player, they didn't apply the designation until the deadline approached.

Team president Art Rooney II and general manager Kevin Colbert have gone on record as saying they would like to sign Bell to a long-term contract. Negotiations will continue until March 6, the last day for teams to apply the franchise and transition tag designations. Without a long-term contract or the franchise tag, Bell would become an unrestricted free agent.

“We will never discount the use of a tag because that's collectively bargained,” Colbert said last week. “Our goal is to have something done on a long-term basis.”

A look at the last five times the Steelers tagged a player in relation to the deadline:

• 2017: Bell receives the franchise tag Feb. 27. The deadline is March 1.

• 2014: Linebacker Jason Worilds gets the transition tag March 3, which is the deadline.

• 2011: Linebacker LaMarr Woodley receives the franchise tag Feb. 18. Deadline is Feb. 24.

• 2010: Kicker Jeff Reed is franchised Feb. 25, deadline day. This comes after defensive lineman Casey Hampton, the prime candidate to get the tag, was signed to a three-year deal.

• 2009: Offensive lineman Max Starks gets the franchise tag Feb. 19, which is the deadline.

Judging by their track record, the Steelers will delay using the franchise tag this year on Bell until it is absolutely necessary. One caveat is the NFL Combine also falls within the two-week window, which could hasten a decision on Bell. Last year, the Steelers completed a long-term contract with wide receiver Antonio Brown on the eve of the Combine.

If the Steelers apply the franchise tag on Bell again, they would have until July 16 to sign him to a long-term deal. Failing that, Bell would play under the franchise terms just like he did in 2017. This time, his salary would increase from $12.12 million to $14.54 million, or 20 percent more than he earned last season.

“Even if you do tag a player, you can still sign him,” Colbert said. “Again, our goal is to be able to sign him to a long-term deal.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.