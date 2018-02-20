Injured Steelers WR Eli Rogers says he's 'off the crutches'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eli Rogers' recovery from a torn ACL was marked Tuesday by his announcement that he no longer needs crutches to walk.

On his verified Twitter page, Rogers wrote, "Off the crutches."

Rogers was injured on the final drive of the Steelers' 45-42 divisional round playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 14. Three days later, he underwent surgery to repair the ACL tear.

In 2016, his first season with the Steelers, Rogers was the second-most productive wide receiver, catching 48 passes for 594 yards and three touchdowns. But in 2017, with the return of Martavis Bryant and the emergence of rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rogers' production dropped to 18 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown. His average yard per catch dropped from 12.4 to 8.3.

In the playoff loss to Jacksonville, Rogers had five catches for 42 yards.

Rogers, 25, will become a restricted free agent in March.