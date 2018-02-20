Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Injured Steelers WR Eli Rogers says he's 'off the crutches'

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Steelers receiver Eli Rogers catches his fourth punt during practice Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Eli Rogers' recovery from a torn ACL was marked Tuesday by his announcement that he no longer needs crutches to walk.

On his verified Twitter page, Rogers wrote, "Off the crutches."

Rogers was injured on the final drive of the Steelers' 45-42 divisional round playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 14. Three days later, he underwent surgery to repair the ACL tear.

In 2016, his first season with the Steelers, Rogers was the second-most productive wide receiver, catching 48 passes for 594 yards and three touchdowns. But in 2017, with the return of Martavis Bryant and the emergence of rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rogers' production dropped to 18 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown. His average yard per catch dropped from 12.4 to 8.3.

In the playoff loss to Jacksonville, Rogers had five catches for 42 yards.

Rogers, 25, will become a restricted free agent in March.

