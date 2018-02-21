ESPN's Kiper predicts Steelers to take Boise State LB in draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In his second attempt at configuring a mock draft, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. still has the Steelers picking an inside linebacker with the No. 28 pick.

It's just not the same inside linebacker he had the Steelers selecting a month ago.

Kiper's prediction that he revealed Wednesday has the Steelers taking Boise State's Leighton Vander Esch. In his first mock draft, Kiper had the Steelers taking Alabama's Rashaan Evans. In this do-over, Kiper has Evans going to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 19.

Vander Esch is 6-foot-4, 240 pounds and was the Mountain West defensive player of the year. He punctuated his season with a strong performance in the Las Vegas Bowl when he had 12 tackles (three for a loss), one sack and a forced fumble. He also was the Mountain West championship game MVP after recording 16 tackles and an interception.

Vander Esch, however, has only one full season of starting experience in college. He was limited to six games in 2016 because of injuries.

Kiper wrote the following about Vander Esch:

"Vander Esch is a name I continue to hear for the end of the first round. I expect him to put up strong numbers at the combine. At 6-4, 240, he has the versatility to play outside linebacker, but I think his best fit is as an inside 'backer in a 3-4. He's a physical run-stopper who can defend tight ends and running backs -- he had three interceptions in 2017. Inside linebacker is an obvious need for the Steelers, who will have to replace Ryan Shazier."