Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Sidney Crosby on Ryan Shazier: 'Regardless of his situation, he's always got a smile on his face'

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier receives a standing ovation during a hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
Kevin Gorman | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier receives a standing ovation during a hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is carted from the field after being injured during the first quarter against the Bengals Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is carted from the field after being injured during the first quarter against the Bengals Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton talks with Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier as he is carted from the field after being injured during the first quarter Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton talks with Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier as he is carted from the field after being injured during the first quarter Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is shown on the scoreboard during the first quarter against the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is shown on the scoreboard during the first quarter against the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 8 hours ago

Count who is arguably Pittsburgh's most prominent athlete among those who hold an admiration for Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said Thursday he's interacted with Shazier multiple times, including at the Dapper Dan charity dinner in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Shazier, of course, is continuing his rehabilitation from a severe back injury suffered during a game in December .

"I've had the opportunity to meet him a couple times, and regardless of his situation, he's always got a smile on his face and a great attitude," Crosby said after Penguins practice at the UPMC Lemiuex Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. "And that's so important; it's so fun to be around people like that. It's contagious. I think he's a great example to everybody."

Shazier was injured making a tackle in the first quarter of the Steelers' game in Cincinnati. He spent the night in a Cincinnati hospital before being transported to Pittsburgh, where he underwent spinal stabilization surgery. He was released from UPMC Mercy earlier this month and has transitioned into outpatient therapy five days per week.

Shazier has been regularly spotted at Penguins games over the years, particularly during their playoff runs. During the Feb. 6 game against Vegas at PPG Paints Arena, Shazier stood while being shown on the video board , the first time he'd been seen on his feet in public since his injury.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Related Content
Ryan Shazier stands up at Penguins game, receives standing ovation
On a night when Penguins fans serenaded visiting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Shazier got a standing ovation. The Steelers inside linebacker, who suffered a spine injury ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me