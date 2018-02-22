Sidney Crosby on Ryan Shazier: 'Regardless of his situation, he's always got a smile on his face'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Count who is arguably Pittsburgh's most prominent athlete among those who hold an admiration for Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said Thursday he's interacted with Shazier multiple times, including at the Dapper Dan charity dinner in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Shazier, of course, is continuing his rehabilitation from a severe back injury suffered during a game in December .

"I've had the opportunity to meet him a couple times, and regardless of his situation, he's always got a smile on his face and a great attitude," Crosby said after Penguins practice at the UPMC Lemiuex Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. "And that's so important; it's so fun to be around people like that. It's contagious. I think he's a great example to everybody."

Shazier was injured making a tackle in the first quarter of the Steelers' game in Cincinnati. He spent the night in a Cincinnati hospital before being transported to Pittsburgh, where he underwent spinal stabilization surgery. He was released from UPMC Mercy earlier this month and has transitioned into outpatient therapy five days per week.

#Steelers LB Ryan Shazier, two months after spinal stabilization surgery, stands up at #Pens - #VGK game, stands up & receives a standing O. pic.twitter.com/IA3OBvmCap — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) February 7, 2018

Shazier has been regularly spotted at Penguins games over the years, particularly during their playoff runs. During the Feb. 6 game against Vegas at PPG Paints Arena, Shazier stood while being shown on the video board , the first time he'd been seen on his feet in public since his injury.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.