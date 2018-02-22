JuJu Smith-Schuster goes back to school in YouTube video

JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to USC recently, and he made sure he wore the appropriate uniform.

Not a school uniform. A Steelers uniform.

The Steelers wide receiver told his mother he would finish his education after leaving USC early to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. He did that – sort of – by filming a 17-minute video for his JuJu TV channel on YouTube in which he paraded around campus wearing his NFL gear.

Not since Rodney Dangerfield filmed "Back to School" in 1986 has someone made such a grand return to a college setting.

Smith-Schuster started a visit to the USC football equipment room to get a set of pads to wear under his official Steelers uniform. He had cleats and gold gloves to go along with his helmet and football.

After visiting the weight room, Smith-Schuster did some cardio on a field. He played some co-ed soccer and later ran passing routes against some students. He even fell to the ground in mock disgust after dropping an easy pass.

10k likes and I'll drop this vid pic.twitter.com/iwd8NefZiI — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 21, 2018

Smith-Schuster also mingled in a student center and visited a food truck for a snack. Being the good "student," he attended several classes while in mid-session. He asked questions in a music class and was surprised to see one of his former professors when he walked into a Spanish classroom. In another class, while carrying his helmet, football and backpack, he reminded students that "you all gotta start doing the readings."

All the while, Smith-Schuster posed for pictures and mingled with the student body, many of the students not recognizing the budding NFL star.

At the end of the video, Smith-Schuster vowed to go back to school – for real – before closing the show by playfully shoving a student to the ground for saying "Go Patriots."