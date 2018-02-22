Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

NFL plans 52 hours of coverage from Scouting Combine

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
At the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, wide receiver John Ross of Washington runs the 40-yard dash in a record time of 4.22 seconds.
Getty Images
At the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, wide receiver John Ross of Washington runs the 40-yard dash in a record time of 4.22 seconds.

Updated 13 hours ago

The NFL is planning 52 hours of live coverage from the annual Scouting Combine, with much of the content coming from the NFL Network.

It is the 14th year NFL Media will provide coverage on its platforms from the event, which again will be at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Coverage of the on-field drills will begin March 2 with running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players. On March 3, the spotlight will shift to quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. On March 4, defensive linemen and linebackers get their turn. The combine ends March 5 when defensive backs are put through the drills.

NFL Network also will provide live coverage of news conferences that will be Wednesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. each day. The network's draft experts include Mike Mayock, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah.

Programming also will be carried on SiriusXM NFL Radio and the TuneIn app.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

