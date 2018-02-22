Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Ex-Steelers LB Lawrence Timmons expected to be released by Dolphins

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons is expected to be released this offseason in a salary-cap move.
Mike Tomlin's first draft pick will be back on the free-agent market in March. Could this portend a return to the Steelers for Lawrence Timmons?

Timmons, who left the Steelers last offseason after 10 years to join the Miami Dolphins, will become a salary-cap casualty, the Miami Herald reported Thursday.

The Dolphins will save $5.4 million by releasing Timmons, the first-round pick by the Steelers and Tomlin in 2007.

Timmons turns 32 in May, and a return to Pittsburgh could be a fit since the Steelers are seeking a player (or more) to play at inside linebacker after Ryan Shazier's career-threatening spinal cord injury in December. It is a position they are expected to address in the NFL Draft as well as free agency, since starter Vince Williams' contract expires after the 2018 season.

Timmons had 84 tackles in 14 games — all starts — for the Dolphins last year, but it was the two games he didn't play that made national headlines.

Timmons signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Dolphins last March, and the deal included $11 million in guaranteed money. Timmons, however, voided the guaranteed portion when he was suspended by the Dolphins in September.

When Miami's season opener against Tampa Bay was postponed because of Hurricane Irma, he left the team and reportedly was in Pittsburgh that weekend. Timmons returned but then disappeared without notice on the eve of the rescheduled opener in Los Angeles against the Chargers. Reports surfaced that he again was back in Pittsburgh during his absence.

That act drew a one-game suspension from the Dolphins.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

