Steelers

Plum, WVU alum Pat McAfee to play in game for Wild Things as promotion

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Plum and West Virginia product Pat McAfee (second from left) has made a seamless transition from All-Pro NFL punter to the world of comedic, satirical podcasts.
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, a Plum and West Virginia product, punts to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Washington Wild Things announced that former Plum, West Virginia and NFL punter Pat McAfee will be in their lineup for a game this season as part of a promotion that benefits a veterans' charity.

The 30-year-old McAfee retired abruptly after being the AFC's Pro Bowl punter for the 2016 season because he wanted to join the media. He works for Barstool Sports, which announced the promotion for the June 21 Wild Things game.

According to a release from the team, McAfee will be in the starting lineup, playing right field for Washington, before batting and coaching first base for the team in his professional baseball debut against the Traverse City Beach Bums.

Fans attending the game — dubbed "Dingers Only Night" — also will receive a free T-shirt, with $1 draft beer available.

The Wild Things said half of all proceeds from the game will benefit the "It's About the Warrior Foundation," a post-9/11 veterans organization that assists and empowers all tri-state area post-9/11 veterans and their families via various programs.

"I'm very grateful that the Washington Wild Things are willing to have a great time with some promotion while raising money for an incredible cause," McAfee said. "(One-dollar) pints, a free T-shirt and a chance that I die from getting hit by a pitch from a professional pitcher is quite a recipe for an incredible time. June 21 is shaping up to be quite a majestic Thursday night in beautiful Washington, Pennsylvania. Cheers."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

