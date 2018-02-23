Steelers WR Eli Rogers (torn ACL) says he 'should be ready by camp'

Six weeks after suffering a torn ACL during the Steelers' playoff loss, receiver Eli Rogers told Steelers.com that he has progressed to "the second phase" of his rehabilitation and vowed that he will be ready to play by the preseason.

"I should be ready by (training) camp," Rogers said . "I keep seeing progress. When I come in here to the facility, (head athletic trainer) John Norwig knows I am going to work and I like working. I am always trying to reach a point. I ask him when people normally bend a knee 90 degrees out of surgery. He will tell me, and my goal is to be a week or two ahead of that. I am always trying to be better. I listen to them and go from there. The first phase they said don't bend your knee or walk on it. Now I can bend it and put pressure on it. I have goals. Things I can succeed and grow in."

Typical ACL recovery time can vary, but six months can be considered standard. Training camp opens in late July – 6 ½ months after Rogers' injury.

Rogers suffered it late in the Steelers' Jan. 14 divisional round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had a season-high five catches in that game after having 18 receptions for 149 yards during the regular season.

Rogers' role was diminished in 2017 after having 66 catches for 594 yards during his first NFL season in 2016. That in part was because of the emergence of rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster and also the return from suspension of Martavis Bryant.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Rogers is entering the final season under the Steelers' contractual control. He is a restricted free agent this spring.

Rogers ditched crutches this past week and said he is "ready to head into the second phase with a new mindset, new purpose, but the same work ethic."

Rogers said when he was initially injured he had no idea of the severity. It wasn't until the next day that he was told about the tear of his ACL – and some meniscus, too.

"I was down on the field and telling the athletic trainers, 'Come on guys pick me up, I am on TV right now. I can't be down here this long,'" said Rogers, laughing that he didn't want to look weak by being down too long. "I was down, and I got up, and I could feel it. But I was like just get me off the field. I started walking and couldn't put pressure on it. I thought something might be wrong, but I was like I am good."

"I didn't know it was torn. I didn't think anything was that wrong."

Rogers told Steelers.com he has range of motion back and that rehab is going "great."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.