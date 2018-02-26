NFL salary cap reportedly going up more than $10 million this season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Like every NFL team, the Steelers have holes to fill on their roster this offseason. They'll have some extra cash with which to do so.

According to a report on Pro Football Talk citing an unnamed source , the NFL salary cap for the upcoming season will be set at "at least" $178 million and "could exceed $179 million."

That is an increase of $10 million or more from the 2017 threshold of $168 million.

The annual salary cap for all players on each team's roster is established by a percentage of league-wide revenues, although there is a degree of negotiation between the players union and owners.

2018 Franchise Tag Projections based off of a $178 million salary cap per @AlbertBreer via @theMMQB #NFL CB — $15.04 million DE — $17.22 m.DT — $14.00 m.LB — $15.03 m.OL — $14.14 m.K/P — $4.96 m.QB — $23.29 m.RB — $11.90 m.S — $11.34 m. TE — $9.90 m.WR — $16.05 m. pic.twitter.com/RwgT5gfBge — Anthony Cervino (@therealNFLguru) February 19, 2018

According to spotrac.com, the Steelers currently have $180,209,598 in 2018 contract obligations . They also need to leave space for their draft picks and any free agents they might sign – but during the offseason only the top 51 contracts count toward the cap for accounting purposes. Also, the team is expected to release and/or re-structure the contracts of multiple highly-paid veterans in an effort to create more space.

Free agency begins in conjunction with the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. March 14, although free agents are permitted to negotiate with teams March 12.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.