NFL salary cap reportedly going up more than $10 million this season
Updated 2 hours ago
Like every NFL team, the Steelers have holes to fill on their roster this offseason. They'll have some extra cash with which to do so.
According to a report on Pro Football Talk citing an unnamed source , the NFL salary cap for the upcoming season will be set at "at least" $178 million and "could exceed $179 million."
That is an increase of $10 million or more from the 2017 threshold of $168 million.
The annual salary cap for all players on each team's roster is established by a percentage of league-wide revenues, although there is a degree of negotiation between the players union and owners.
2018 Franchise Tag Projections based off of a $178 million salary cap per @AlbertBreer via @theMMQB #NFL CB — $15.04 million DE — $17.22 m.DT — $14.00 m.LB — $15.03 m.OL — $14.14 m.K/P — $4.96 m.QB — $23.29 m.RB — $11.90 m.S — $11.34 m. TE — $9.90 m.WR — $16.05 m. pic.twitter.com/RwgT5gfBge— Anthony Cervino (@therealNFLguru) February 19, 2018
According to spotrac.com, the Steelers currently have $180,209,598 in 2018 contract obligations . They also need to leave space for their draft picks and any free agents they might sign – but during the offseason only the top 51 contracts count toward the cap for accounting purposes. Also, the team is expected to release and/or re-structure the contracts of multiple highly-paid veterans in an effort to create more space.
Free agency begins in conjunction with the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. March 14, although free agents are permitted to negotiate with teams March 12.
Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.