Steelers

Former VP Joe Biden to speak at Duquesne event honoring Dan Rooney next month

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
A day-long symposium next month at Duquesne will celebrate former Steelers owner Dan Rooney, who died last April.
Dan Rooney, owner and chairman of the Steelers, speaks in support of Barack Obama, during a rally for Senator Joseph Biden, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, on Sept. 25, 2008, at Greensburg Salem High School.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Updated 4 hours ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be among the speakers at a Duquesne University event next month to honor the memory of former Steelers owner Dan Rooney.

Biden will serve as the keynote speaker at Slainte! Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dan Rooney, a day-long symposium March 16 that explores Rooney's impact on Pittsburgh, Ireland, the Catholic Church and the NFL.

Rooney, who died last year at 84, was appointed the U.S. ambassador to Ireland in 2009 by the administration of President Barack Obama and Biden.

Other panelists and moderators scheduled for the event include Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, former Steelers players Charlie Batch and Rocky Bleier, former CIA and NSA director General Michael V. Hayden, Worldwide Ireland Funds President and CEO Kieran McLoughlin and NFL vice president Jeff Pash.

"Dan Rooney was an extraordinary member of the Duquesne family," Duquesne president Ken Gormley said in a prepared statement. "Through his personal, business and civic leadership, he inspired me personally and generations of our students and alumni. The symposium will reflect upon Dan's accomplishments and salute and celebrate his impact on the lives of people in Pittsburgh and throughout the world."

According to the release from Duquesne, the event will include panel discussions focused on various aspects of Rooney's career, exploring his impact as ambassador and in creating the NFL's Rooney Rule that requires teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching and senior football operations jobs.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

