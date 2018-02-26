NFL draft analyst thinks Boise St. linebacker would be good for Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Another NFL analyst thinks Boise State inside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will be a good fit for the Steelers in the first round of the draft.

NFL Network's Mike Mayock held a conference call with reporters on Monday in advance of the NFL Combine, which begins Wednesday in Indianapolis. Mayock was asked about inside linebackers that might be available when the Steelers step to the podium with the No. 28 overall pick.

The Steelers are looking for an inside linebacker in the wake of Ryan Shazier's career-threatening spinal cord injury.

“A guy that I'm really intrigued by, and I need to do more work on, is Leighton Vander Esch from Boise State,” Mayock said.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had the Steelers selecting Vander Esch in the first round when he released his latest mock draft.

“If you put his tape on against Oregon, which I believe was his bowl game, it was as good as off-the-ball linebacker tape as I've seen in years,” Mayock said.

In the Las Vegas Bowl, Vander Esch had 12 tackles, 10 solo, including three for a loss. He also had a sack and a forced fumble in Boise State's 38-28 win against Oregon.

Added Mayock: “He goes sideline to sideline. He's great in the pass game. He's one of those guys that naturally slips under or over blocks to make the play. He's like 6-foot-4, 240. I want to know what he's going to run in the Combine. In my head, I've got an over-under, 4.65. And I'm hoping it's under. If he runs in that 2.46 range, he's going to go late first round, and I think he'd be a great fit.”

The two top inside linebackers in the draft class, Virginia Tech's Tremaine Edmunds and Georgia's Roquan Smith, are expected to be gone by the time the Steelers draft in the first round.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.