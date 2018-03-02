Former Central Valley star Robert Foster bears no regrets for picking 'Bama

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

INDIANAPOLIS — Robert Foster liked the Morgan Freeman quote so much, he posted it to his Facebook page and put it on the home screen of his cell phone.

“The best way to guarantee a loss is to quit.”

For Foster, the former Central Valley five-star wide receiver who spurned Pitt for Alabama as a high school senior in 2013, the words helped him get through some difficult moments.

He wasn't having the success he envisioned when he left home five years ago, but he wasn't about to quit.

Sure, he thought about it. At the 2017 national championship game media day, Foster mentioned a possible transfer to another school. But after five frustrating years at Alabama that included one season lost to a redshirt and all but three games of another to a shoulder injury, Foster decided to stick it out.

“I was never going to quit, never going to leave,” Foster said Friday afternoon. “Once you give up one thing, you're going to give up on the next. I was not ready to do that.”

Although his final collegiate year didn't bring the breakout season he envisioned, Foster finished with a positive performance in the national championship game, and, to his surprise, he earned an invitation to the NFL Combine.

He credits Freeman's inspirational words with keeping him on the right path.

“I realized the best way to keep from losing is to never quit,” he said. “That bettered me.”

Foster insists his talk 13 months ago of a potential transfer was borne out of frustration.

“I wasn't going to go anywhere,” he said. “I was upset. I was mad at the situation. Every man goes through trials and tribulations. As a man, I had to handle that.”

Foster said he hasn't second-guessed his decision to leave the comforts of home — his mother openly rooted for her son to attend Pitt — to be another cog in the Crimson Tide machine. At Alabama, under coach Nick Saban, he was part of a team that played in three consecutive national championship games, winning two.

He didn't turn into the next Julio Jones or Amari Cooper, Alabama's two most recent star receivers. And he watched teammate Calvin Ridley this past season become the top receiver in the 2018 draft class and sure first-round pick.

Foster's career totals consisted of 35 catches for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Until the national championship game in January against Georgia, his redshirt senior season consisted of 11 catches for 146 yards and one touchdown — a good afternoon for Antonio Brown.

“I'm definitely happy with the way things worked out for me,” Foster said. “Coach Saban never lied to me. He promised me I was going to get a degree. He promised I was going to be able to have a national championship, and I have a few.

“Everything that happened through my career here I enjoyed and embraced because it was all a blessing.”

Pitt fans might disagree. They draw comparisons between Foster and Clairton's Tyler Boyd, a wide receiver from the same recruiting class who left Pitt early to enter the NFL Draft. A second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, Boyd parlayed his college experience into a four-year, $4.25 million contract that included a signing bonus just shy of $1.3 million.

Foster, who has his degree in health communications, is comfortable with his choice.

“At the end of the day, I'm where my feet are,” he said. “If you support me, where I'm at, I can respect you. If you support me for being comfortable, I'm happy. I took advantage of every opportunity that I had. So at some point, you're not going to be able to play football forever, so I made a smart decision.

“Nothing against Tyler Boyd, but I have my degree. That's going to benefit me in the long run.”

Foster can point to the national title game against Georgia as a confidence builder. He had a season-high three catches for 28 yards, including a 15-yard catch for a first down in the second half that led to a touchdown that helped Alabama overcome a 13-0 deficit.

“He's a hard worker, fast guy, a great route runner,” Ridley said. “He's similar to me.”

So why didn't Foster have the same success?

“The way we had things, I got the ball a lot more than other guys,” Ridley said. “It was a weird situation, but I definitely think he's a great receiver, and he's going to prove it.”

Foster's next chance to prove it will come Saturday when he is tested in the 40-yard dash. At Alabama's 2016 spring drills, Foster ran it in 4.34 seconds. At 6-foot-2, 197 pounds, he's a late-round draft projection.

Asked to name his attributes, Foster said, “Vertical threat, being a leader on an off the field, taking advantage of my chances, being able to be coachable.”

He paused.

“I have a lot of potential, and I feel like I can help somebody.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.