Steelers

West Virginia wide receiver Ka'Raun White gets lift at NFL Combine

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, March 3, 2018, 2:48 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The scouting report provided by the NFL on Ka'Raun White was wrong. It said the former West Virginia wide receiver had average strength.

Suffice it to say White erased doubts about his strength when he topped all receivers at the NFL Combine by leading the bench press with 24 repetitions of 225 pounds.

White's total was the most by a wide receiver since 2013 and led all receivers in his draft class by two reps.

White wasn't surprised by his feat of strength.

“I just feel like I'm a sleeper,” said White, who is 6-foot-1, 199 pounds. “Once they see all the stuff I do, I feel like a lot of scouts will take a second look at me.”

White ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds on Saturday.

White is the younger brother of former West Virginia receiver Kevin White, who went No. 7 overall to the Chicago Bears in 2015. Another brother, Kyzir, also is at the combine.

Despite being a seventh-round projection, Ka'Raun White doesn't lack in confidence as was evident during his meeting with reporters.

“I feel like I can do it all,” said White, who had 61 catches for 1,004 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final year in Morgantown. “I can play the slot and outside. I'm a competitor. I can make clutch catches, stuff like that. I'm just a competitor at the end of the day. I want to show scouts and teams what I can do.”

So far, so good, although his bench-press success comes with a caveat. Weight-lifting prowess doesn't exactly translate to NFL success, where speed and toughness in across the middle are more significant factors. Just ask Sammie Coates, who led the 2015 bench-press competition with 23 reps.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

