Steelers

Le'Veon Bell tweets his desire to remain a career-long Steeler

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell avoids the Patriots' Malcolm Butler in the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell avoids the Patriots' Malcolm Butler in the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 18 hours ago

LeVeon Bell is looking to live up to his hashtag, #26Forever, and wear that jersey number for the rest of his career.

The Steelers running back yesterday tweeted that he wants to finish the rest of his career in Pittsburgh.

Bell said he was a "21-year old kid from small-town Ohio" when he "battled thru adversity" in his new home. He loves "everything about being a Pittsburgh Steeler."

The Steelers have until 4 p.m. today to place the franchise tag on Bell. His supporters have adopted the #26Forever hashtag as they watch to see if he and the team can reach a contract deal.

