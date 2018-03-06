Le'Veon Bell tweets his desire to remain a career-long Steeler
Updated 18 hours ago
LeVeon Bell is looking to live up to his hashtag, #26Forever, and wear that jersey number for the rest of his career.
The Steelers running back yesterday tweeted that he wants to finish the rest of his career in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh: the city that took in a 21-year old kid from small-town Ohio, the city I battled thru adversity in, the city that I became a man in. I love everything about being a Pittsburgh Steeler, and I want nothing more than to finish the rest of my career in Pitt! #26Forever pic.twitter.com/mhs2ikpK71— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 6, 2018
Bell said he was a "21-year old kid from small-town Ohio" when he "battled thru adversity" in his new home. He loves "everything about being a Pittsburgh Steeler."
The Steelers have until 4 p.m. today to place the franchise tag on Bell. His supporters have adopted the #26Forever hashtag as they watch to see if he and the team can reach a contract deal.
@LeVeonBell please don't leave bc I'll cry #26forever pic.twitter.com/Uy7itbQKnk— Jon Heilman (@jonnyheilman) March 6, 2018
Nothing but respect for MY running back #26Forever https://t.co/QLWft5ySzR— QUEEN ♛ (@haleighhh98) March 6, 2018