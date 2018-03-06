Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Le'Veon Bell tweets his desire to remain a career-long Steeler

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 7 hours ago

On the eve of the deadline for the Steelers to place the franchise tag on Le'Veon Bell, he took to Twitter to write a message to his fans.

Was it a message of appreciation or a way to nudge the Steelers into increasing their offer on a long-term contract?

Bell thanked Pittsburgh, professed his love for the Steelers and said he wants "nothing more" than to finish his career in the city.

The Steelers have until 4 p.m. today to place the franchise tag on Bell.

Bell told ESPN that the Steelers have informed him they will use the tag for the second year in a row, increasing his salary from $12.12 million to $14.54 million unless a long-term contract can be negotiated by July 16.

