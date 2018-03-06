Le'Veon Bell tweets his desire to remain a career-long Steeler
Updated 7 hours ago
On the eve of the deadline for the Steelers to place the franchise tag on Le'Veon Bell, he took to Twitter to write a message to his fans.
Was it a message of appreciation or a way to nudge the Steelers into increasing their offer on a long-term contract?
Bell thanked Pittsburgh, professed his love for the Steelers and said he wants "nothing more" than to finish his career in the city.
Pittsburgh: the city that took in a 21-year old kid from small-town Ohio, the city I battled thru adversity in, the city that I became a man in. I love everything about being a Pittsburgh Steeler, and I want nothing more than to finish the rest of my career in Pitt! #26Forever pic.twitter.com/mhs2ikpK71— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 6, 2018
The Steelers have until 4 p.m. today to place the franchise tag on Bell.
Bell told ESPN that the Steelers have informed him they will use the tag for the second year in a row, increasing his salary from $12.12 million to $14.54 million unless a long-term contract can be negotiated by July 16.