Charlie Batch named to Mid-American Conference HOF

Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch was announced Friday as an inductee into the Mid-American Conference Hall of Fame.

Batch, a Steel Valley graduate, was honored for his work at Eastern Michigan, the only Division-I school that he said gave him a scholarship.

This is truly an honor. Never in a million years did I think this would have happened. Playing 15 years in the... https://t.co/UzAAO80Qo5 — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) March 9, 2018

Wrote Batch on his Linked in page: "This is truly an honor. Never in a million years did I think this would have happened. Playing 15 years in the NFL, winning two Superbowls, I pinch myself knowing that Eastern Michigan was the ONLY divison 1 offer I received when I graduated Steel Valley High School. THANK YOU EMU for taking a chance on a kid from Homestead, Pa."

Batch played football at Eastern Michigan from 1994-97 and held almost all of the school's passing records when he graduated, including total yards (7,715), single-season yards (3,390), career passing yards (7,592) and career touchdown passes (53).

He went on to enjoy a 15-year NFL career and played for the Steelers from 2003-12. Batch continues to live in Pittsburgh and is known for his charitable contributions with his "Best of the Batch Foundation."

The 2018 MAC Hall of Fame class will be inducted May 30 at Cleveland's Renaissance Hotel.