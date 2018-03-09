Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Lelands auctioning off more memorabilia of Steelers Hall of Fame players

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Friday, March 9, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Lelands
A 1982 Lynn Swann Pittsburgh Steelers game-worn jersey (left) and a 1984 Jack Lambert Steelers game-worn jersey

Updated 3 hours ago

Another batch of Steelers game-worn jerseys and other memorabilia is available via auction at Lelands.com.

Lelands and the Steelers have partnered for the third time in the past year to auction off jerseys worn by Pro Football Hall of Fame players and other former Steelers players from the 1960s through more recent vintage. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research, which was launched in November 2016.

Bidding on Lelands.com began Feb. 14 for the newest collection and concludes at 10 p.m. March 23.

The newest crop of memorabilia features 26 items, with the most popular being jerseys worn by some of the team's Hall of Fame members. The items include a 1984 Jack Lambert jersey, a 1982 Lynn Swann jersey, a 1982 Jack Ham jersey and a 1997 Jerome Bettis jersey. The Lambert and Swann jerseys have high bids of $14,641. Ham's jersey has a high bid of $11,789.

Another popular item has been a game-worn 1975 jersey belonging to Ernie Holmes. It has a high bid of $6,655. The '97 Bettis jersey ranks fifth with a bid of $5,500. A 1993 jersey worn by Hall of Fame center Dermontti Dawson also is available.

Aside from jerseys, the collection includes a 1998 game-worn helmet by Kordell Stewart, equipment and duffel bags used by the Steelers, a black sideline cape and black sideline jackets.

In March 2017, the inaugural group of Steelers memorabilia fetched a combined $327,055 via the auction. In December, a second collection of memorabilia resulted in $48,869 worth of winning bids.

