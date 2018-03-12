Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Veteran cornerback William Gay released by Steelers

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, March 12, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
The Packers' Jamaal Williams scores past Steelers cornerback William Gay during the first quarter Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback William Gay plays against the Packers at Heinz Field 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
If William Gay is going to continue his streak of 176 consecutive regular-season games played, the most among active defensive players, he'll do it for a team other than the Steelers.

Gay, the 33-year-old cornerback who has spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Steelers, announced on his Instagram account Monday that he has been released.

Gay wrote, in part, "One hell of a ride in the City of Champions. … Want a chance to hoist the trophy one more time. … Looking forward to being on a new team."

Gay had one year left on his contract at a $1.75 million base salary. He was scheduled to count $2.83 million against the salary cap. Instead, he will account for $633,334 in dead money against the cap.

Gay was the last defensive holdover from the Steelers team that won Super Bowl XLIII after the 2008 season.

In 2017, Gay lost his slot cornerback job to undrafted free agent Mike Hilton. Gay was relegated to the nickel cornerback role. He finished with 17 tackles, one interception, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

