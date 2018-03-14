Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers Jesse James, Mike Hilton are big winners in NFL performance pay

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
The Steelers' Mike Hilton intercepts a pass in front of the Browns' Rashard Higgins Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Mike Hilton intercepts a pass in front of the Browns' Rashard Higgins Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Steelers tight end Jesse James and cornerback Mike Hilton were big winners in the NFL's performance-based pay distributions that were unveiled Wednesday.

Hilton, a first-year player, pocketed $327,377.67 in performance-based pay that takes into account a player's playing time and salary level. James, a third-year tight end, earned $293,971.07 in performance-based pay. He also accrued $84,822.88 in veteran-based performance pay, giving him a combined $378,793.95 in bonus compensation.

Performance-based pay does not count against the salary cap.

In total, NFL players received $134.16 million in performance-based pay, with Tennessee Titans guard Quinton Spain of West Virginia getting the highest number, at $385,490.95. NFL players also received $35.2 million from the veteran compensation pool. Again, Spain received the highest total, at $104.291.40.

