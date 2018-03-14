Steelers Jesse James, Mike Hilton are big winners in NFL performance pay
Steelers tight end Jesse James and cornerback Mike Hilton were big winners in the NFL's performance-based pay distributions that were unveiled Wednesday.
Hilton, a first-year player, pocketed $327,377.67 in performance-based pay that takes into account a player's playing time and salary level. James, a third-year tight end, earned $293,971.07 in performance-based pay. He also accrued $84,822.88 in veteran-based performance pay, giving him a combined $378,793.95 in bonus compensation.
Performance-based pay does not count against the salary cap.
In total, NFL players received $134.16 million in performance-based pay, with Tennessee Titans guard Quinton Spain of West Virginia getting the highest number, at $385,490.95. NFL players also received $35.2 million from the veteran compensation pool. Again, Spain received the highest total, at $104.291.40.