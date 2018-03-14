Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers release S Robert Golden on quiet first day of free agency

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
The Steelers' Robert Golden blocks the punt of the Jaguars' Brad Nortman in the fourth quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Robert Golden blocks the punt of the Jaguars' Brad Nortman in the fourth quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 2 hours ago

It didn't pay to be a tenured Steelers defensive back on the first day of the NFL calendar year.

To clear salary-cap space Wednesday, the Steelers released a third member of the secondary when six-year veteran Robert Golden was let go.

Golden joined free safety Mike Mitchell, who spent the past four seasons with the Steelers, and cornerback William Gay (10 of 11 NFL seasons with the team) as unrestricted free agents.

While those three veterans were released, the Steelers kept backup cornerback Coty Sensabaugh and reserve safety J.J. Wilcox, two backups who were considered potential salary-cap casualties.

Wilcox will count $3.8 million and Sensabaugh $1.61 million against the cap in 2018 as long as they remain on the offseason roster.

The only safeties with NFL experience on the roster are starter Sean Davis, Wilcox and undrafted free agent Jordan Dangerfield, who spent last season on the practice squad.

By releasing Mitchell, Gay and Golden, the Steelers cleared $6.875 million in salary off the cap. The moves left the Steelers with approximately $7.5 million in cap space to use in free agency and to sign their picks after the NFL Draft in April.

Golden, a former special teams captain, played in all 16 games, plus the playoff loss to Jacksonville, last season. His highlight came Oct. 22 against Cincinnati when, as the up back on the punt team, he threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Darrius Heyward-Bey on a fake in the fourth quarter. Golden also had his second career interception Nov. 16 against Tennessee.

Staying typically quiet on the first day of free agency, the Steelers made no additions when the calendar year began at 4 p.m. Their other order of business was extending tenders to unrestricted free agents Chris Boswell ($2.914 million salary) and Anthony Chickillo ($1.907 million salary). Boswell's tender would bring a second-round draft pick in return if he signs with another team and the Steelers don't match the offer. Chickillo got an original-round tender, which in his case is sixth-round compensation if he signs elsewhere.

Last year, on the first day of free agency, the Steelers signed two of their own free agents, quarterback Landry Jones and tight end David Johnson, to two-year contracts.

